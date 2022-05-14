This was the time Shakira put the points on Adal Ramones when he wanted to touch her

Nowadays, you can find practically anything in social networks. Recently, a video circulated showing how Shakira stopped Adele Ramones when he touched her waist.

Currently Shakira She is a global star, recognized all over the world, so no one would have imagined that someone would try to cross the line with her, under any circumstances. But in the early days, when she was working to get where she has today, she had to stand her ground to prevent things from happening that she didn’t want to happen.

This was the case with his visit to the program another roll from Adele RamonesWhere the driver had a situation that the singer did not like and was not ashamed to stop him in front of the cameras.

Shakira with Justice Ramones on another roll

We have to go back to 1995, when Shakira He was only 19 years old and he was promoting his album “Pies descalzos”. As part of her promotional tour, the singer visited the Moment Program: another rollwith the idea of ​​making their songs known.

Before the clip pictures circulated on the Internet where we see a file Shakira With dark and sleek hair, everything came off very well. The driver and singer joked about some of the circumstances and even the Colombian tried to imitate the Mexican accent.

Everything was laughing until the singer commented on it She is a very modest woman so she only dared to show her stomach, nothing else. what Adal Ramones replied by telling her that she had no stomach at all and tried to touch her, and there she looked a little uncomfortable..

The interview continued and after a few minutes the driver asked him to teach him how to move his hips to which of them Shakira He politely replied that he would send instructions later. Finally came the general question session, where they asked Barefoot’s translator if it was true that her waist was 60 centimeters.

“I think he has a waist of 60,” he said. Adele Ramones while touching it. But Shakira quickly raised her hand from him, showing that she didn’t like him at all.

“Hold me I don’t say anything, hold me”, The driver responded to this situation, and Shakira said to him:Who said I don’t want to catch you? After a few minutes Adele Ramones He wanted to measure her waist with a tape measure, but she kept talking, which meant that wouldn’t happen.

Although this clip is being questioned today by all netizens, it should be noted Shakira He confirmed that he had a great time and that he laughed a lot.

You, what do you think of that?