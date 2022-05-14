Lucero and Lucerto say goodbye to New York: ‘A dream come true’

bright Star And her daughter, Lucerto, share one great passion: a love of theatre. Together they put together the challenge they finally faced on their last trip to New York. The plays were home to both, also known as “Novia de América” ​​in the musical part and Luserito her target as an actress.

Alone with such a great love for art, they decided to take a few days of vacation in New York City to enjoy the big billboard on Broadway. During those days, they shared part of the itinerary on their official Instagram accounts, which seemed so much fun and special to live as a mother and daughter.

But they had a challenge: attending 15 Broadway musicals, And they did! It is clear that they celebrated it in style on social networks. Lucero wanted to share this journey with her nearly four million followers and was excited about living this adventure with her daughter.

Having achieved their goal, they now bid farewell to the so-called “big apple”. They concluded their theatrical tour with “Dear Evan Hansen”, the singer shared that in her stories showing a photo of the program in the building about to enjoy the work. “We say goodbye to our wonderful theatrical days”books.

She later posted that she dropped her phone and broke her camera, then thanked her daughter for being with her these last days, which was amazing. “It was an unforgettable journey, every moment a dream come true… Thank you my beautiful girl for joining me and having a great time”Written next to the Times Square picture.

And in conclusion, he again posted the photo with his little daughter from his vacation album in New York, confirming that it was his favorite photo. “Without a doubt my favorite photo of the trip” It was read in the post where we see Lucero and Lucerito very smiling in Central Park.