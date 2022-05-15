“It’s impossible for me to have more parties.”

Madrid, May 15. (Culture and Entertainment) –

Enrique Bunbri leaves the stage prematurely. The singer and composer from Zaragoza, who has already scheduled his retirement from live music, He announced the cancellation of his last tourwho had just started on American soil and only two concerts were held from them, and watched how his throat problems worsened.

“With all the pain in my heart I have to anticipate what I already saw was imminent. It’s impossible for me to do more concertsAnd the artist reassured, in an “urgent statement” that spread through his social networking sites, regretting that “What I thought would be controlled, is completely out of my hands and desiresReferring to his “problems with his throat and breathing”.

It was last february 28 When the soloist and former leader of the legendary rock band Héroes del Silencio announced by surprise that as a result of throat problems he had been putting off for years, he made a “thoughtful and very conscious” decision to leave the stage. He would have done it after one last round, the so-called “last round”In which he will perform his last concerts in the United States, Latin America and Spain.

The tour began on May 6 in New York and continued in Atlanta on May 10. Two concerts, if things do not change much, will be the last two live performances of the artist from Zaragoza.

Here is the full statement that Enrique Bunbery posted on social networks, announcing his final withdrawal from the stage:

“When we announced the Eltimo Tour concerts a couple of months ago, we wanted to fulfill the commitments that had been made previously, both in the United States and in Spain. With Latin America we were on schedule because no agreement had been concluded yet.

Looking at the events We try to minimize both the USA and Spain tour, leaving as much time as possible between concerts.to ensure – as far as possible – the ability of the voice to respond.

A few days ago we started the first shows of this farewell tour in New York, and it continued in Atlanta. Both have been great concerts, for the audience and for us, I think I can say with some pride.

Unfortunately, today in Chicago, a day before the show at Rosemont, we have to announce that We won’t be able to continue the tour. for me Throat and breathing problems increased and came back sharply last night And what I thought would be controlled, is completely out of my hands and desires.

At this point, we are not considering any further cancellations, nor are we postponing any further concerts. With all the pain in my heart I have to anticipate what I already saw was imminent. It is impossible for me to do more concerts. I understand that many of you have bought tickets for a North American tour that are already sold out and a Spanish tour aimed at the same thing.

You can return the tickets you purchased from them. I hope for your understanding in this painful moment for me and my team“.