This was the strange confrontation between Carol J and her Colombian husband

Singer Carol J At the age of 32, in a short time, she became the Queen of Latin Songs. Today, it is heard all over the world, it sells places in all its presentations and its songs are always on top of the most listened to on platforms.

Carol J She had just finished an important international tour that took her to various countries in the region, but when she sang back home in Medellin, Colombia, she was shocked to notice a similar fan of hers in the audience.

This is Diana Alvarez who is also from Colombia and has been trying to look like her idol as much as possible since five years ago. Carol J. The 19-year-old was a guest on the Telemundo network and there they asked her some details about her relationship with Bichota.

Carol J. Source: TERRA Archives

“I watch her stories closely, so I saw in the story how she launched a Provenza song, she said ‘I’ll be in Medellín en Provence,’ and I said ‘This is my chance. Carol J And at the end of the show he told me “My queen, you look a lot like me. How scary, they see me and say ‘Your face is the same’,” the Colombian duo recalls. Carol C.

this fan Carol J She’s done a good job since I’ve missed out on more than one occasion La Picota on the street. Diana admitted that the singer is her biggest inspiration and that she helped her overcome difficult moments in her life, and now thanks to her huge likeness she has an income to help her family.