June 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This was the strange confrontation between Carol J and her Colombian husband

This was the strange confrontation between Carol J and her Colombian husband

Lane Skeldon June 26, 2022 2 min read

Singer Carol J At the age of 32, in a short time, she became the Queen of Latin Songs. Today, it is heard all over the world, it sells places in all its presentations and its songs are always on top of the most listened to on platforms.

Carol J She had just finished an important international tour that took her to various countries in the region, but when she sang back home in Medellin, Colombia, she was shocked to notice a similar fan of hers in the audience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Shakira: Gerard Pique reacted to a reporter approaching him in front of his children | Celebrities of Spain | nnda nnlt | Fame

June 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

From the beach, China Suárez raised the temperature in a swimsuit

June 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez and his special meeting in the coming days

June 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Garay Sanatorium celebrates 70 years of holistic medicine

June 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Want him on the Portland Trail Blazers? Damien Lillard and his controversial post with Kevin Durant

June 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

How true is car oil spoiling?

June 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This was the strange confrontation between Carol J and her Colombian husband

June 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon