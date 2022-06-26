Did Shakira and Pique have another stress attack?

Shakira and Pique They are having a bad time after their last breakup after 12 years of relationship. A video posted by the program El Gordo y la Flaca from Univision He was going to clarify the tension between the two peoples.

In this recording, you can watch Pique going to the family home to pick up his two children, Milan and Sasha. However, the door does not open when he arrives.

Pique was caught writing a message on the phone, and after a few minutes, he returned and took his offspring to leave the place later.

Photography would have shown that there was a problem between Shakira And the Barcelona footballer’s epic continues to arouse media interest.

The tension between the spouses begins to become more pronounced. Also, neither of them have a good time. Effectspaparazzi’s phone broken When I persecuted him after his stay in London.

secondly, Singer Carlos Vives Provide more information about the singer’s emotional state. The musician and Colombian artist maintains a great friendship.

Vivs has already shed light on that Shakira “He’s so sad” and he’s not having a good time. The singer’s latest photo They alerted their fans.

Pique and Shakira They will experience a critical moment as a result of the possible custody of their children. The football player will not accept that The singer goes with them to MiamiEven if it is during the holiday period.

in the meantime, She had already decided to move from Barcelona. Even more so, after the graffiti received by some stalkers, which was already reported to the police.