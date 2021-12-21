This pays for rent Eiza González in New York

Eza Gonzalez The year will end with a new residence, according to various media outlets such as New York Post, the actress doesn’t have much to move into Luxury building in New York.

the Mexican, 31 years old, since last September rented an exclusive residence in Modern Sky BuildingIt is located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of the Big Apple.

according to page six, the an actress baby driver He spends $8,300 (about 172,488 pesos) a month on rent.

the apartment It consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, in addition to a great view of the city.