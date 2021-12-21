Has Gabe Spanik undergone surgery on her face? This is what the actress had to say about her “makeover”.

the beautiful Gabe Spanik He’s back in the eye of a hurricane after a popular magazine confirmed that the actress had performed in the past plastic surgery On the face, before that Venezuelan He has come out to give his version of those statements.

Recently, the heroine of the series admitted on social networks that she underwent some plastic surgery on her body, which many fans have speculated on whether she also touched her face.

Even the magazine people in spanish He confirmed that his face had been retouched.

This upset Venezuelans, as she once again used her Instagram account to present her version of the rumours.

Has Gabe Spanik undergone surgery on her face?

Following the rumours, Gaby Spanic denied her Instagram followers that her face had been retouched and even took the time to expose the show’s magazine.

“Hey, I’m looking here for the scars that People en Español said I got on my face, do you see them? I don’t find them oh my gosh how they invent things,” the actress said.

“But hey, they live on their lies. Happy Sunday!”Gabi concluded by resolving the dispute.

The Venezuelan actress continues to collect projects and will now be part of the star cast “Heart of a Warrior”, tentative title of the melodrama by producer Salvador Mejia.

“Our Gaby Spanic will be back in telenovelas once again by Salvador Mejia in her new Televisa production,” her agency confirmed on Instagram, after the artist and producer met to fine-tune their engagement on this story.

This is not the first time that Spanic has worked with the famous TV producer, as he was the one who directed the successful telenovela.rapist, more than two decades ago. Remember that This production is considered one of the most successful works of his career And it has been dubbed into different languages.

