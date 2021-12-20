Raoul Ariza needed medical help in the Hui forum | Instagram

The past few weeks have not been good for the beloved driver Today’s programAnd Raoul Arizah And much less on the weekend, because dear Negrito needed medical help in the middle of the forum, they said.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende Tv, Raul Ariza Herrera This past Saturday he was making recordings of Hoy’s Show Holiday Dates, which generally broadcast previously recorded programs; However, he was unable to finish his work.

The journalist noted that Norma Herrera’s beloved son suffered from an anxiety crisis that made him feel very ill and therefore needed medical help and was taken to that area from Televisa.

Share Dael that worry from Famous The driver and actor will derive what he’s been up to with his voice in recent weeks, as it was revealed that he’s been in excruciating pain and that he sometimes becomes hoarse.

This situation alarmed the Hoy program and they would bring a specialist to the forum who had conducted a nasopharyngeal study that confirmed that Raoul Ariza had severely inflamed airways.

The doctor pointed out that the inflammation could be caused by several factors, including infections, allergies, and others; However, this inflammation is what causes him serious problems when speaking, stressing that the driver needs anti-inflammatories and relaxes his voice, which burdens him with work.

Let us remember that the voice of Raoul Ariza will be the most valuable tool of his work at this time, because he is more than just an actor who has served as a leader in recent years and has had a huge workload.

Last year alone, Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta’s partner was the host of Hoy, a multi-hour on-air program, participated in the telenovela La Desalmada, was in theater and in on-air members and in specials.

Dale Queiroz himself pointed out that the problem of Raoul Arizah It would be the same as Alex Ibarra’s disease, known as spasmodic dysphonia, which has no cure and ends up turning their voices away completely.

The journalist noted that in order to work, Ibara is injected with various substances that help him with pain and the ability to speak. However, every time you do that, you reduce the life of your voice, and unfortunately this is essential to your television business.