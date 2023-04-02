This is what Victor Camara, the heart of the iconic soap opera “Topasio”, looks like at the age of 63

Some of the actors are Fernando Carrillo, Luis José Santander or Carlos Olivier Venezuelans Which is engraved in the memory of world lovers melodrama in all latin americaBut without a doubt Victor Chamber He is particularly remembered for being the leading man in the popular TV series “topaz‘, in which he shared the limelight with the actress Apiaries of Greece.

It has been 38 years since this production launched the career of the actor who gave life to “Jorge Luis Sandovaland make him jump international to fame It is broadcast in more than 150 countries around the world.

through the veins Victor Chamber ran the genes affiliate performanceAnd, unsurprisingly, he became one of the most popular television personalities of his time, ever since his mother Elisa ParejoHis father Carlos room And his brother Carlos Camara Jr He was actors.

The series “Topasio” has been broadcast in more than 150 countries around the world.

he prince He started his career in stage of his ancestors and then entered the channel open to him Venezuela local “radio Caracas TV(RCTV), where he was gradually taking on, thanks to his talent, more important roles until he arrived a star TV series “topazin 1985.

at the moment, Victor Chamber He is 63 years old and his days are done alternately his passion for performance and invited him to PolicyAs revealed in an interview withEVTV Miami“.

Likewise, Venezuela’s heart obviously loves is divided Both sides, from then on social networks can be estimated to Victor A protester in front of the cameras, but he doesn’t post many pictures about his life Policy. “The technical part is not a good idea to mix, even after the comments that critics of that campaign have had,” the actor said.

This is what Victor Camara looks like at 63 years old.

Moreover, he said that as a citizen of Miami He has an invitation a job to the rest. “Take care of the interests of a very small community, you have to take care of the interests of the community,” he said. camera.

Victor Camara and his personal life

he prince Who stole the sighs of millions of women from all latitudes with his leading role in the TV series “topazThe actress has been married for 46 years Yvette Gazanowho had a common daughter called Samantha MariaBorn in 1997.

“Love is many things in life, love changes, passion goes through and you learn to love in different ways, but at the end of the day it’s just a feeling,” he said. Victor Chamber.

Also, in addition to becoming businessman Real estate, Victor A devoted father, he frequently accompanies his daughter in the videos posted by the young woman Tik Tok. “She fascinates me, she makes me feel so happy to share it with her,” the Venezuelan actress admitted.