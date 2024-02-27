This is what the rehab center looks like where Biso Pluma is admitted after Thunder with Nikki Nicole | photo

Featherweight enters rehab Credit: Private

featherweight He became the most famous Mexican in the world in 2023, due to his musical success She is dancing alone It gave him the opportunity to exhibit his work widely in the regional and controversial Mexican corridos tumbados. However, the beginning of 2024 was not favorable for him, because after his thunder Nikki Nicole And accusations of marital infidelity, it has now emerged that the singer He is admitted to an addiction rehabilitation center.

According to what Spanish photographer Jordi Martin said, in an interview with the social media magazine fromMexican exists 5 Mallory moonscenter Rehabilitation and social adaptation Specializing in Addiction, Emotional illnessesin his home country Jalisco.

Pictures of him with other patients were published on the official account of Facebook From the clinic served as the main argument to confirm the version of Peso Pluma's admission to the rehabilitation center. Pictures after airing the information It was eliminatedalthough it was already too late as fans shared it online.

According to information published on official social networks, Mallory, also known as 5 Lunas de Mallory, is a comprehensive rehabilitation center, specializing in addiction and emotional illness, and is “committed to the spiritual growth” of its patients. The now famous clinic is located on the road Chapala Jocotepecin Jocotepec, Jalisco, and has another headquarters in Hermosillo, Sonora, although it is the first where it double p.

And in the videos shared on the Facebook page, you can see that Various facilities Which allow patients to carry out all kinds of cultural, physical and social integration activities, such as a wide range of activities Terrace with garden It overlooks a large lake, in addition to rooms for dancing and exercise Community kitchens.

According to the story of photographer Jordi Martin, The featherweight has checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic in Jalisco on more than one occasion. The artist is currently rumored to be known for his collaborations with lady gaga And GoodbyeHe is undergoing treatment at the center. According to the Spaniard, he was able to recover some photographs double p From page Facebook from clinic before eliminating them, suggesting that the singer had returned to the site to seek help again.