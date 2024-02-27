February 28, 2024

Carlos Gomez expelled from “La Casa de los Famosos 2024”

Lane Skeldon February 27, 2024

Carlos Gomez He was fired from La Casa de los Famosos in its fourth season Telemundo After physical contact with your partner Rodrigo RomeBreaking an important rule in the competition will result in expulsion.

The former Venezuelan baseball player was one of the candidates among his colleagues to leave the house, but the leaders of the week saved him Ruby Mora And Daniela Alexis “La Pepecheta”. Monday Rodrigo Rome, Ariadna Gutierrez, Sophie Durand, Christina Porta And Clovis Nino They faced a public vote. Mexican singer Sophie Durante was eliminated.

In a statement shared on La Jefa's social networks, the voiceover of “La Casa de los Famosos” shared details of its decision.

“Residents, last night, there was an episode of physical contact. As everyone knows, even before entering the house, in this competition it is unacceptable, and this kind of situation is strictly prohibited. For this reason, I had to punish Carlos Gomez with final expulsion from the competition. I hope everyone is aware of the seriousness of the issue, and the line that was crossed tonight, and this of course should not be repeated. He insisted that the matter was no longer a heated discussion, and there were no disagreements between the groups, or personal differences. There was intentional physical contact, and there is no going back from that “, says the text on the website. Telemundo.

On Sunday the 25th, one of the most powerful festivals of all seasons took place with many participants engaging in claims that created tense moments while posing with the famous candidates.

