'I'm not going to take all the hits': Pamela Franco curses Dominguez over his speech | Eye width

After Christian Cueva's wife rejected Christian Dominguez as the person who told her everything about Pamela Franco and the footballer, the singer did not remain silent and issued a stern warning.

“I would like to see what he says. I imagine he will not remain silent. He will have his version. “I do not wish to speak for the sake of peace in my home.”Franco told “Mande Quien Mande.”

Franco confirmed that he wanted to hear Christian Dominguez's version. He also stressed that he would not stand idly by in the face of the accusations against him.

He said: “He is my daughter's father and will remain so, but I am not made of iron, and I will not wait for strikes and for others to leave as if nothing had happened.”

Was Franco dismissive of Cueva?

In the latest edition of the Magali Medina program, the conversations she had with Pamela Lopez were revealed, and she admitted that Christian Dominguez was the one who told her about the love affair between Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco.

In this sense, the mother of the footballer's children provided details of the meeting between her husband and Compiambira in a nightclub in San Juan de Lurigancho.

“Her husband (Christian Dominguez) told me he went to drive her to the nightclub and slept outside in the car. She sang for an hour, and when she left, she said to her husband: “Imagine who came to see me.”Pamela Lopez was heard saying.

For this reason, the footballer's wife admitted that the leader of the “Gran Orquesta Internacional” told her that Franco was referring to the “Cuevita” in a derogatory manner.

“But he would refer to extremely derogatory nicknames like “that creep, that troll, that cholo.”he added.