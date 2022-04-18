April 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is the song that Luis Miguel rejected and that Bebe Aguilar succeeded in

This is the song that Luis Miguel rejected and that Bebe Aguilar succeeded in

Lane Skeldon April 18, 2022 2 min read

to many Luis Miguel He is the most important singer in Mexico, having performed a large number of songs with different rhythms and different genres. Throughout his career, El Sol de México had many composers who wrote different songs for him that achieved great success.

But there is a song rejected Luis Miguel And that could add to the singer’s long playlist. This song was shown later Baby Aguilar By the composer who did not give up, who admitted this in his musical works and would even have the support of singer Tiziano Ferro in the performance.

Threads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Kardashian family celebrates Easter with giant chocolate eggs

April 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Learn about the humble childhood of Marco Antonio Solis

April 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Elena’s almonds raise the temperature in a colorful bikini | Photo

April 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

This is the song that Luis Miguel rejected and that Bebe Aguilar succeeded in

April 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

WhatsApp | 2022 | How do you know who talks to your partner the most | Applications | Smart phones | Android | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

April 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

An autistic boy who went missing almost three years ago in California has been found in Utah Univision News Events

April 18, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Mbappe and Neymar have decided the French classics for the Paris Saint-Germain team that flirts with the French First Division title

April 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis