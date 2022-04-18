The Kardashian family celebrates Easter with giant chocolate eggs

The Kardashian family He met again, after his time on the red carpet for the premiere of the new reality show “The Kardashians”. On this occasion, they gathered again to celebrate Easter in style Kris Jenner.

The mother of the Kardashian clan set up a whimsical dessert table with flowers, decorations, and sweets, but the most noticeable were the giant chocolate eggs personalized with each family member’s name.

“Oh my God, look what my mom did. Contains chocolate eggs for all children…also for all adults“, She said Kim kardashian In a video he posted on his Instagram Stories.

The clip that the businesswoman shared with her followers also showed the gifts and rewards Kris prepared for each member of her family in honor of the holiday.

At the same time, Kylie Jenner She unveiled the beautiful decorations in her mother’s home via her Instagram story. While Kourtney Kardashian has also shared a table setting that shows Easter eggs with her and her fiancé’s names carved on them, Travis Parker.

Chris She proudly posted her adorable home party through a story on Instagram, including a picture of her with her Chloe Kardashian With matching outfits. “Happy Easter from me and my parent @khloekardashian“, books.

renal He shared some details of the family celebration, as well as some videos where his daughter was seen True Thompson Participate in the Easter egg hunt.