This is the exercise that will help you gain muscle quickly and effectively

with a view to achieving increase muscle mass, It is necessary to stimulate the muscles above the minimum necessary volume.

Thus, if we are thinking about gaining muscle, we should add more volume to strength training as we adapt to it.

A good way to achieve this goal is to implement a technique drop groups In training. This is a series of traditional exercises in which, upon completion of the series, you lower the weight and do another exercise, doing as many repetitions as possible without rest until you reach muscle failure.

Therefore, it is an advanced strength training technique with which to increase muscle mass, they explain proteinaceous.

How to adapt groups of drops to exercise

To perform a fall set for muscle gain, we will start with the normal load of a conventional training and perform 8-14 repetitions.

Once muscle failure is reached, without restwe choose another load 20% less than the previous one, and we will perform another series with as many repetitions as our body allows until reaching muscle failure again.

Thus, since the sequence can be repeated once or twice, Each time the load is reduced by 20%.

It is important to keep in mind that to perform the drop assembly correctly, you do not have to rest, so the rest should be limited to the time taken to reduce the weight.

In addition, there are no exact instructions, where this can be done about two or three strings, Losing between 15% and 25% of our weight every time we reach muscle failure.

Experts suggest that there are two ways to perform drop sets: Remove the cylinders and load the plates.

Both methods will be performed in the form of a descending chain, and in both methods we will squeeze the muscles to the maximum until we reach muscle failure.

What are the benefits of performing projection sets?

They point out from My Protein that the drop kits are a technology that “helps Maximizing muscle growth It includes the largest number of muscle fibers in the same chain.”

In this way, although the traditional series of 8 to 12 repetitions does not include all the muscle fibers in the area you are working in, the set of drops allows us to engage as many fibers as possible.

Therefore, this type of training helps us to force the muscles and overcome the limits of the person, so that an increase in the workload and muscle tension is achieved during training. Promote muscle growth.

However, there is a file Important precautions What to consider. The fact is that during each training it is not recommended to perform more than one drop set, because it is a high-intensity technique that can increase the risk of overtraining, with consequences for our health.

In addition, it is important not to neglect the implementation of exercises, especially “when trying to reach muscle failure and using the drop set technique”. In this case, the ideal is to be able to you have a professional To perform the training correctly, experts say.





Read also

Mary Homes





Read also

Guiomar Rovello





Read also

Editorial Vidae