The province is working to restore the Madrid Science Museum

The Chubut government is working to restore the Museum of Natural Sciences and Oceanography in Puerto Madryn, better known as Chalet Pujol.

These works are carried out through the Ministry of Infrastructure, Energy and Planning. And consider it It is a symbolic building of the citythe goal of the territorial state is to preserve the building while respecting the legal protection of cultural heritage.

The house was built at the turn of the century by a Spanish immigrant named Agustín Pujol. Later, his heirs decided to donate the property to Chubut County and so it opened its doors in 1972. Regional Museum of Natural Sciences and Oceanographywith nine rooms.

It has an area of ​​approximately 545 square metres, divided into four floors connected by a four-section spiral staircase with hand-carved solid stone steps.

renovation work

They reported from the infrastructure portfolio that at this stage they are working on repairing the roof with the main objective of closing the roof completely, Strive to respect the original ingredients as much as possible. Likewise, repair and painting tasks are progressing on the building’s exterior surfaces.

The work will include repair of facades, floors, ceilings, masonry, stucco, openings, fixtures and sidewalks while respecting the original designs.