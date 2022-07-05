5 pages to download e-books (all legal)

E-books are an ideal choice in medicine to increase your knowledge without spending a lot of money.

Most digital books are cheaper than physical books and there are thousands of them for free.

The 4th of July falls every year on the World E-Book or World E-Book Day.

Inside the race Medicine is essential for reading large volumes of books, and although before that the only option was physical format, there are now e-books. It is a technology-led change that is gaining more and more supporters. There are many advantages it offers, although there are many detractors who prefer tangible things.

The importance of continuous updating in medicine

In the first place, a file The habit of reading must be acquired from the first chapter of the class. And contrary to what some may see, you don’t end up graduating from college. It must be kept for the rest of life to continue to update knowledge.

In fact, studies appear every day in prestigious scientific journals. To stay up to date, you need to be aware of these types of developments. Within health, the only certainty is that nothing is constant.

But just as it happens in other aspects of life, digitalization has appeared in the publishing field for a few years. Now it is possible to find a lot of electronic medicine books Or any other topic but you must first understand the meaning of this concept.

An e-book or e-book is an electronic or digital publication of a title. While an e-reader or digital device is required to read it. Although it can also be read on computers that have a controllable display screen and even on phones.

Good and Evil in Digital Books

The positive part of this alternative is that it discourages logging because there is no need for paper. It is also cheaper than the concrete versions.

While in the other part of this format, he has been accused of promoting piracy. Anyway, in useful We share a list with some pages that you can use to find medicine e-books and the best thing is that they are all legal to avoid copyright issues.

google books

For starters, you can check out the world’s largest site for finding digital books. It contains an enormous collection of documents and books on medicine, although it also focuses on other areas. This database was created in 2005 and since then has only grown daily to provide students, teachers and health researchers with access to millions of documents, many of them for free.

AM- Medicine

There is another option at your fingertips, although one of its limitations is that it only contains English-language titles. If language isn’t an issue for you, you’ll have access to over 12,000 medical titles.

Book Courts

As in the previous case, it only focuses on E-books in English though with the difference is that they are not just about medicine but of the most diverse kind. This is a huge digital library where you can find titles and many of them can be downloaded for free.

Free books 4 doctors

In this case the name says it all. It is an option that focuses entirely on e-books of medicine. Unlike others, it has a variety of titles in different languages ​​such as English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

Project Gutenberg

Its huge database allows you to read books online or download them in different formats to your devices. It is one of the leading pages in the field of e-books. You can find a good collection of medical texts so that knowledge never escapes you.

And in your case, what other options would you recommend for reading electronic medical books?