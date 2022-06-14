June 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is the amazing house that Shakira owns in Miami

This is the amazing house that Shakira owns in Miami

Lane Skeldon June 14, 2022 2 min read

The Colombian singer has an impressive home in the residential area of ​​North Bay Road Drive in Miami

All rumors point to Shakira He was going to move to his mansion in Miami. It has an area of ​​about 750 square meters and consists of several buildings and after a complete overhaul the singer gave value to the house above 10 million euros.

Read also

The mansion is located in the residential neighborhood of North Bay Road Drive. In this exclusive area are homes Jennifer Lopez, Julio Iglesias, Ricky Martin or Matt Damonamong other things.

Show Comments

Download the following content…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

How rich is Pepe Aguilar?

June 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Shakira was betrayed by the detectives who spied on Biko

June 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

In front of the mirror, “Puma” Rodriguez’s granddaughter turns up the temperature in a bathing suit

June 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The amazing cars that the son of Santa in the Clan will inherit

June 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is the amazing house that Shakira owns in Miami

June 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Technology – Internet Explorer will stop working on June 15

June 14, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Physics and Astrophysics: Maloka trivia to put your knowledge to the test – Science – Life

June 14, 2022 Zera Pearson