This is the amazing house that Shakira owns in Miami

The Colombian singer has an impressive home in the residential area of North Bay Road Drive in Miami
All rumors point to Shakira He was going to move to his mansion in Miami. It has an area of about 750 square meters and consists of several buildings and after a complete overhaul the singer gave value to the house above 10 million euros.
The mansion is located in the residential neighborhood of North Bay Road Drive. In this exclusive area are homes Jennifer Lopez, Julio Iglesias, Ricky Martin or Matt Damonamong other things.
