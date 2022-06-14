June 14, 2022

Jennifer Lopez argued for the second time with Shakira in the SuperBowl

June 14, 2022

Jennifer Lopez He made some strong statements about his performance with Shakira in show Energy year 2020.

On the occasion of his documentary film in Netflixhalf timeAnd the Jennifer Lopez To the other controversy that occurred on the occasion of preparing for the show.

JLo Propose condemnation of the former president’s anti-immigration policy Donald Trump with the Latin population. For this reason, Shakira told how she would like to end the performance: with the song Born in the United States From Bruce Springsteen.

however, Shakira She doesn’t seem to agree much with the proposed idea and has rejected it, claiming that she was neither born in the United States nor has American citizenship.

I replied, “I was not born in the United States.” Shakira. “But everyone loves to sing that song,” JLo replied, “and when America is at its best, everyone wants to come here.”

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira resolved the final shutdown

Finally, they found a solution. amyThe Puerto Rican daughter sang the famous song with her mother, while Shakira played the drums during the melody.

The show featured a number of children in cages, a complaint the community has suffered. This part also caused controversy in the audience.

The relationship between Shakira and Jennifer Lopez The topic of discussion was after the end of the joint work. Both of them were away at a press conference.

Shakira splits from Biko while Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry

Oddly enough, both artists live in a different personal situation. While Shakiraannounced their separation responsible EffectsAnd the JLo I fell in love with his old Ben Affleck. Even some rumors point to it Both of them have already passed through the altar.

