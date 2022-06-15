Jennifer Lopez tells her the truth and says she thought about quitting for this dramatic reason

Film and TV singer Jennifer Lopez She revealed her desire to quit smoking due to certain beauty standards in Hollywood.

in that Netflix documentary in the first half JLo spoke about how she has received criticism for her curvaceous body, as previous beauty standards favored slim and tall women.

The Marry Me actress told me: “There were a lot of times I thought, ‘I think I’m just going to quit.'”

“I had to really know who I am. And believe in that and not believe in anything else.”he added.

Lopez further shared what beauty standards were like at the time she started working in Hollywood, saying: “When I started out, the perfect beauty was skinny, blonde, tall, without a lot of curves.”

“I grew up surrounded by chubby women, so I wasn’t ashamed of anything”Follow JLo. “It was hard, when you think people think you’re a joke, like a joke.”

“But it ended up affecting things in a way I never intended.”Lopez revealed.

For his part, Ben Affleck, who is currently engaged to marry JLO, commented in the documentary: “I said (to Jennifer) once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you? “

Added by a barman representative: And she said, ‘I’m Latin, I’m a woman, I was expecting this.’