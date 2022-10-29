Rosalia: These are the five things that are never lost in a singer’s bag

Rosalia She is a Spanish singer, songwriter, record producer and actress who is known for being one of the most important artists in Latin America and has managed to win many awards in her short career in music. In addition to her talent on stage, she is one of the most beautiful women ever and is not afraid to hide her beauty. In recent days, he’s talked about things that can’t be missing in his bag and social networks exploded

2022 was a very good year for Rosalia Because with the release of his album “Motomami”, he managed to create many hit songs like “Bizcochito”, “Despecha” and others, which even became viral challenges on TikTok. With her latest album, the Spanish singer toured Latin America. One of his other albums ‘El Mal Querer’ released in 2018 is in the Rolling Stones’ Top 10, ahead of The Beatles and David Bowie, angering fans of the British band.

Rosalia is one of the most successful singers of all time. Instagram source @rosalia.vt

in the last days, Rosalia She was the cover of Vogue for Spain and Italy and decided to wear an incredible sheer blouse that caused a stir among her fans. On the other hand, the translator “Despecha” was included in Forbes magazine’s list of the most influential Spanish women of all time. On the other hand, he has earned more than eight Latin Grammys and one Grammy to his credit.

Rosalia was on the cover of Vogue magazine. Instagram source @rosalia.vt

In the social networks Rosalia He caught the attention of all his followers by acknowledging what five things could not be missing in his bag. The 30-year-old Spanish singer uses fresh ginger to prepare tea, avocado for breakfast, and the famous inseparable mayonnaise. Bizcochito’s translator said, “I don’t trust the tea that comes in bags of ginger. So, I go with my root, peel it and add it to the tea.”

This caused an uproar on social networks and users were quick to respond to Rosalia’s confession as they commented: “With oil, mayonnaise, ginger and avocado, I don’t know if it’s a bag or a salad bowl,” “I never imagined seeing Rosalia Carry mayonnaise in her bag “,” I love the feelings this woman conveys.