Sebastian Caicedo confesses for the first time about his divorce from Carmen Villalobos, and this is what led to their separation

Sebastian Caicedothe Colombian actor, has been gaining media attention lately because of his divorce From Carmen Villalobos. The actor is best known for participating in various TV series such as “No one is eternal in the world” and for his participation in “Rich Kids and Poor Parents”.

It was on recording sets where the actor met his current ex-wife Carmen Villalobos. Sebastian Caicedo He made his television debut in 2000 when he took part in the sitcom “Se armó la gorda”. The following year she was also a part of “Solterita ya a la Orden”.

In recent performances, Sebastian Caicedo He worked in the movie “The Lord of the Skies” and was part of the cast of the series “Anonymous”. In addition, between 2016-2017, the person who was a couple was Carmen VillalobosShe worked in the Telemundo series “El Chema”, where she played the same character as in “El Señor de los Cielos”.

Carmen VillalobosThe Colombian actress and model, worked with her former partner on “El Señor de los Cielos,” a series for which she received three nominations at the Tu Mundo Awards. In 2019, the two actors got married, although they announced in July of this year divorce. Thus, for the first time the actor decided to talk about it.

Source: Twitter

all because of Sebastian Caicedo Show a recent interview for People en Español, where he mentioned his talk divorce. The actor said he regrets not having children with him Carmen Villalobos Because that was his wish, though not the actress’s. Now he says he feels ready to start a family, despite the lack of a partner for them. “I’m a guy who loves life. Suddenly I see myself in a relationship, I don’t know if it’s with kids, why not? You have to be open to fatherhood,” the actor revealed.