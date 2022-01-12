Gretel Valdez: Why the Mexican actress’s finger must be amputated | celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

Mexican actress Gretel Valdez You are going through a very difficult time. He announced on social media that he will undergo surgery to amputate part of his finger, in an attempt to prevent the transmission of a virus that carries him to cancer.

The actress of shows such as “What You Stole My Life”, “Class 486” and “Rebeldi,” among others, said they discovered cancer on their finger in 2018 and had the affected part removed. At that time, the doctors did a graft and the problem was resolved.

However, while undergoing routine checkups, Gretel Valdez discovered a tumor in the same area that had previously been operated on. According to her doctor, a virus was discovered inside her finger that can develop cancer, which is why she will have to undergo surgery.

Mexican actress Grettell Valdez has been diagnosed with cancer of the left thumb (Photo: Grettell Valdez/Instagram)

Why should the finger be inflated for GRETTELL VALDEZ?

Mexican actress Gretel Valdez revealed, during an interview with Televisa “Hoy”, that part of her finger will be amputated. This is due to the fact that a virus has been discovered that can lead to cancer, which is why it must be operated on.

Gretel Valdez said that in 2018 they discovered the cancer in a finger and removed the affected part. Now, the Mexican actress has been diagnosed with a new condition in the same limb, which will lead to her amputation.

About four years ago, I had cancer on my finger, which was removed. They made me a graft and it disappeared as well. I recently went for a check-up and he (the doctor) told me “there’s a little lump I don’t like, I’m going to remove it and send a biopsy,” and I said “okay,” Valdez said.

The representative of “Lola, Once Upon a Time” indicated that a small operation would be carried out to analyze this area. However, within a week, the situation worsened and studies showed that it is a virus that, if left untreated, can turn into cancer.

“They come out like sores, they make an appointment for my little surgery, and as soon as I’m there on the plate, ready, the doctor comes in and says, ‘I’m not going to have surgery… in a week I dilate and that’s not normal,’” he explained.

“Fortunately, we already know what it is. It’s a virus, it’s a wart inside that’s expanding, and it’s a virus that transmits cancer, so I’m at peace, we already know what it is,” added the 45-year-old translator.

Gretel Valdez made it clear that they would remove the entire area affected by this disease, despite the fact that they would cut off a large portion of that limb. The artist confirmed that she would not mind losing her finger in order to preserve her health and not to get cancer again:

“Yes they would have to remove a large part of my finger, but I don’t care,” he concluded.

So far, it is not known whether the surgical intervention was actually carried out and the actress did not give further details about it. The heroine of the series remained active on social networks, because in the last hours she shared content on her Instagram stories.

Additionally, Grettell posted a photo on his Instagram profile where he showed off his amazing personality and dazzled with his smile. It remains only to wait for the actress to be encouraged to share more details of her health and may prefer to keep it in reserve.