SAG Awards 2022: Who are all the nominees and when is the handover ceremony?

Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck have received individual nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG, for its English acronym), while “Belfast” and “CODA” earned nominations for the union’s highest honor, Best Crew.

The nominations were announced Wednesday by actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram Live. Although almost announced due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, It was one of the most important mornings of award season Largely transformed by the epidemic.

Besides “Belfast” and “CODA” (which includes Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez), they competed for SAG for Best Cast for “House of Gucci” (“The Gucci House”), “Don’t Look Up” (“Do Not Look Above”). ”) and “King Richard” (“King Richard: A Winning Family”). Notably, Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” (“Love Without Barriers”) was excluded from this category. It garnered a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Debos, and “Dog Power” (“Dog Power”) by Jane Campion. However, Campion did receive three singles nominations: for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Cody Smit McPhee.

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are, along with DeBose and Dunst and Caitriona Balfe for “Belfast”, Cate Blanchett for “Nightmare Alley” (“The Alley of Lost Souls”), and Ruth Negga for “Passing” (“Chiaroscuro”).

Nominees for Best Supporting Actor: Affleck for “The Tender Bar”, Bradley Cooper for “Licorice Pizza”, Troy Kotsur for “CODA”, Jared Leto for “House of Gucci” and Smit-McPhee.

Kotsur is the first deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award nomination.

The Golden Globes, which is usually the opening party in the last leg of the Oscars, has barely begun this year. The winners were announced Sunday on Twitter during a special ceremony due to the Hollywood boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on issues of diversity and ethics. The increase in omicron also caused the Critics Choice Awards on January 9 to be postponed. For the second year, awards season has become virtual and it has struggled to make a lot of noise.

The SAG nominations on Wednesday confirmed at least that this year’s Oscars race features big stars.

Los Nominados, son of famous actor Will Smith from “King Richard”, Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington from “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (“La tragedia de Macbeth”), Andrew Garfield through “Tick, Tick…Boom!” Javier Bardem composed by “Connique Ricardos”.

For Best Actress, Lady Gaga competes for House of Gucci, Jessica Chastain, for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”, Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” and Jennifer Hudson, “Respect” (“Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story”).

The SAG Awards, presented by the SAG-AFTRA Actors Association, are among the most authoritative criteria for Academy Awards. Rarely does a movie or performance that screen actors have not nominated for an Academy Award win. Actors make up the largest proportion of the film academy, so their choices have the most impact.

But in the past year, the SAG and the Academy have diverged more than usual. Only one of the award-winning actors, Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Christ” (“Judas and the Black Christ”), also won an Oscar. Other SAG winners are Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Yoh Jung Yoon for “Minari”. Court drama Aaron Sorkin “The Trial of the Chicago 7” won the SAG Award for Best Cast, while Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland”, which featured several non-professional and non-professional actors. It was nominated for Best Cast, and won an Academy Award for Best Picture.

This scorecard will give hope to fans of Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), who has been overlooked by the union, as well as Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”), Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”), and Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”).

While some have endorsed some of the year’s hottest blockbusters to give the Academy Awards a popular jolt, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Dion” and “No Time to Die” did not receive major nominations Wednesday for the Actors Guild. However, “Dune” and “No Time to Die” joined the “Black Widow”, “The Matrix Resources” and “Shang Qi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. (“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten “Rings”) in the doubles section.

The most popular TV series of 2021 garnered a lot of recognition. Netflix’s “Squid Game” has been nominated for four SAG Awards, including Best Drama Series. It also topped the television categories of HBO’s “Succession” (with four nominations including Best Dramatic Series and Best Actor for Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox); “Ted Lasso” (five nominations including Best Comedy Series) and “The Morning Show” (four nominations including Best Drama Series).

The 28th Annual SAG Awards will take place on February 27th and will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. The Oscars have been scheduled for March 27.