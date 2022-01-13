January 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

These are the 5 photos of Angela Aguilar that show the changes in her appearance last year

These are the 5 photos of Angela Aguilar that show the changes in her appearance last year

Lane Skeldon January 13, 2022 2 min read

During 2021, he was undoubtedly one of the most distinguished singers Angela Aguilar, who has achieved great popularity not only thanks to his successful themes, but also because of his way of showing off his beauty, both when presenting himself at important occasions and in casual photos on his social networks, before this, we show you the five Pictures show them the changes From a look in the last year.

In the past year, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter has not only boosted her music career by also showing that she is a fashion personality, as she not only knows how to wear gorgeous traditional Mexican dresses, but also shines with it. look In casual moments like when he’s enjoying a walk or spending time on the farm.

See also  Netflix guillotine! Cancels four sitcoms "at once"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

SAG Awards 2022: Who are all the nominees and when is the handover ceremony?

January 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Gretel Valdez: Why the Mexican actress’s finger must be amputated | celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

January 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Livia Brito shows off the video in a white bikini on the beach

January 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

No punctures: Hankook introduces its airless tire

January 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

These are the 5 photos of Angela Aguilar that show the changes in her appearance last year

January 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Dyson: Tips for achieving your health goals in 2022

January 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Summary of the match Inter Milan and Juventus 2-1 | Italian Super Cup Final

January 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis