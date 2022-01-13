These are the 5 photos of Angela Aguilar that show the changes in her appearance last year

During 2021, he was undoubtedly one of the most distinguished singers Angela Aguilar, who has achieved great popularity not only thanks to his successful themes, but also because of his way of showing off his beauty, both when presenting himself at important occasions and in casual photos on his social networks, before this, we show you the five Pictures show them the changes From a look in the last year.

In the past year, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter has not only boosted her music career by also showing that she is a fashion personality, as she not only knows how to wear gorgeous traditional Mexican dresses, but also shines with it. look In casual moments like when he’s enjoying a walk or spending time on the farm.

Related news

over the past twelve months, Angela A large variety of look; At the beginning of the year, she was seen in a casual wear and hairstyle and had her long hair in a ponytail; A few weeks later he shared what it looks like with “chunguitos”.

angela_aguilar_ on Instagram

In April, “La Princesa del Regional Mexicano” adopted a casual and casual style, showing her fans long, flowy hair while she was spending time at home.

For the month of May, the singer was surprised by cutting her hair and adopting the style that distinguishes her the most, that is, she returned to a look From her short hair to the height of her shoulders, an image that is most recognizable when she goes up on stage

angela_aguilar_ on Instagram

Finally, until the end of 2021, Angela Aguilar He finally made a change in his appearance, going back to the long hair which he accompanies with some of his favorite hats. Thus, now the singer has millions of fans who are impatient to find out what it will be like to change her next appearance.