June 14, 2022

How rich is Pepe Aguilar?

June 14, 2022

Baby Aguilar He is undoubtedly one of the greatest proponents of the ranchero genre today, the father of Angela Aguilar He has a huge list of hit songs that shaped his career, which is why today we are going to tell you how much luck About the translator of “Miedo” and how he reached the colossal figure after continuing the musical legacy of his father, Antonio Aguilar, one of the greats of Mexican music.

right Now millionaire A singer, is a music entrepreneur promoting the career of his young daughter, Angela, who appears to have a promising career in the next few years. thus Baby Aguilar She knows that her fortune will be in good hands, so she tries to give her young daughter a good education.

