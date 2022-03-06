This is the $120 million yacht that was seized from the Russian oligarchs in France | international | News

Russia’s fierce armed attack on Ukraine has prompted world leaders to take tough decisions against officials linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Among them is Igor Sechin, CEO of the oil giant Rosneft, from which the French government confiscated a yacht worth $120 million. This information was published by an American newspaper Washington Post Via his page on Thursday, March 3rd.

This is the yacht that was seized from the Russian oligarchs

According to the information, the super yacht can accommodate more than 14 guests and 28 crew members with all its luxuries. They also detailed that Sechin baptized the yacht as Amore Vero – “true love” in Italian-.

For his part, the French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, said on his Twitter account: “Thank you to the French customs officials who are imposing EU sanctions on those close to the Russian government.”

Washington Post He tells that Sechin, the yachtman, was Russia’s deputy prime minister from 2008 to 2012, and is among the oligarchs with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The American newspaper explains that amid sanctions and threats of seizure from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and other world leaders, several luxury yachts owned by Russian billionaires have arrived in the Maldives, an island country in the Indian Ocean. It does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

Authorities manage that the yachts that have arrived in the Maldives and Montenegro in recent days are worth between $65 million and $150 million each.

While CBS News It reveals that a yacht believed to be owned by Putin has docked in a Russian port and is out of reach of any possible sanctions or confiscation. (me)