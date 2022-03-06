Six other Cubans were arrested at the Dagabon military checkpoint

Members of the Dominican Republic’s army and the S2 intelligence service arrested six Cuban citizens at a military checkpoint in “El Laurel” located in the Canyongo region of this municipality.

Foreigners holding passports with Haitian visas, for a period of one year, are identified as Mariano Jorgegui Consuegra, Esmarizzi Coca Yanez, Boris Jorge Fif Melgarigo, Jose Francisco Jerez Baiano, Eller Potter Jarlobo, Yulsi Arias Castro and Ariana Vargas Lopez.

The detained Cubans were transported in two vehicles, a gray Hyundai Sonata, LPI model, license plate number A948199, and a Honda Mall Jepta. Pilot, black, plate number G463338, both vehicles driven by Dominican Sixto Alfredo Paulino Hernandez and Jose Francisco Jerez Baiano, who were arrested.

The foreigners caught their passports $8,274 and 1,650 Cuban pesos, while Dominican drivers had 5,450 pesos and $400.00.

The mentioned drivers, when interviewed, stated that Cuban citizens are supposed to be transported from the province of Dagabon to the municipality of San Francisco de Macoris, Duarte province.

The six Cuban citizens, along with all their evidence and the two Dominicans they were transporting, were handed over with a certificate to the Directorate General of Migration (DGM).

Four other Cuban nationals have recently been detained, in the same place and under the same immigration conditions as applicable.