March 5, 2022

The latest incidents of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv accuses Russia of violating the ceasefire

Kyiv – Mariupol municipality, in the southeast of UkraineToday, Saturday, he said, he is still waiting for the confirmation of the temporary ceasefire along the path to the complete evacuation of the civilian population, because at the time set for the start of the humanitarian corridor the fighting was still in some places, such as the Zaporizhia region.

“As of 10:55 local time (4:44 a.m. Puerto Rican time), the ceasefire was confirmed only in the Donetsk region. Along the way, fighting is taking place in the Zaporizhia region. “

He stated that he is negotiating with Russia “To confirm the ceasefire regime along the entire route of evacuating civilians from Mariupol,” a strategic coastal city inhabited by about 450,000 residents.

It is unclear how long the humanitarian corridors will open.

For her part, the Ukrainian Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Irina Vereshuk, clarified that the mediator for creating the corridors and ensuring a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons is the Red Cross, and that it is planned to evacuate about 200 thousand people, she said. UNIAN Agency.

The main points of the conflict today, Friday:

It’s the tenth day since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 at the behest of President Vladimir Putin.

US media reported that US officials fear that Russia will change its strategy and is now attacking civilian areas

According to the International Organization for Migration, 1.45 million Ukrainians have left their country since the start of the Russian invasion.

Follow events:

With information from the Associated Press, EFE and Grupo de Diarios America.

