March 5, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Three Latin American countries abstained from voting at the United Nations to investigate Russia | international | News

Three Latin American countries abstained from voting at the United Nations to investigate Russia | international | News

Phyllis Ward March 5, 2022 2 min read

By 32 votes, 13 abstentions and two against, Members of the United Nations Human Rights Council have supported an initiative to investigate whether the invasion of Ukraine by Russia led to crimes against humanity. However, the vote was not unanimous and It has abstained from voting or rejected by some countries.

The voting process took place at the United Nations Human Rights Council, based in Geneva. Most countries that voted negative or abstained chose to avoid speaking out. Among the 47 current members of the Council, chaired by Argentine Ambassador Federico Villegas, There were only two votes against the investigation of Putin and his soldiers: one Russia, the other Eritrea. The African country in which Moscow has significant interests has been under the leadership of dictator Izias Afwerki since 1991.

abstain from voting

but between abstain from voting Is also: China, Armenia, Cameroon, Gabon, India, Kazakhstan, Namibia, Pakistan, Sudan, and Uzbekistan. In addition, Latin America stands out, Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia.

China’s position is not new, as it has tried to maintain neutrality in this conflict. The Chinese delegation stressed that it “always opposes the politicization of human rights issues” and stressed that the commission could “exacerbate tensions”.

Cuba has had a historical relationship with the Kremlin since the revolution led by Fidel Castro and in the voting, it was with Venezuela and Bolivia that also abstained.

The countries that supported the research initiative were 32 countries, They include Argentina, Benin, Brazil, Ivory Coast, Finland, France, Gambia, Germany, Honduras, Indonesia, Japan, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mexico, Montenegro, Nepal, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland, Qatar, South Korea, Senegal, Somalia, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

See also  The Dominican Republic donates 56,800 vaccines from AstraZeneca to Costa Rica

Most importantly, Friday’s vote paves the way for the creation of an independent international commission of inquiry, the highest inquiry the council could order, Investigation of all alleged violations and abuses in the context of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. (me)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

They predict the historic collapse of Russia

March 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

He went to the bathroom in a restaurant, found a huge red button, pressed it and something incredible happened (video)

March 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A series starring the President of Ukraine increases global interest

March 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Trump was involved in a “criminal conspiracy.”

March 5, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Part of a drifting space rocket will hit the moon

March 5, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Three Latin American countries abstained from voting at the United Nations to investigate Russia | international | News

March 5, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The settlement that Riados paid Javier Aguirre when he kicked him out of the team

March 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis