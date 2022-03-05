Three Latin American countries abstained from voting at the United Nations to investigate Russia | international | News

By 32 votes, 13 abstentions and two against, Members of the United Nations Human Rights Council have supported an initiative to investigate whether the invasion of Ukraine by Russia led to crimes against humanity. However, the vote was not unanimous and It has abstained from voting or rejected by some countries.

The voting process took place at the United Nations Human Rights Council, based in Geneva. Most countries that voted negative or abstained chose to avoid speaking out. Among the 47 current members of the Council, chaired by Argentine Ambassador Federico Villegas, There were only two votes against the investigation of Putin and his soldiers: one Russia, the other Eritrea. The African country in which Moscow has significant interests has been under the leadership of dictator Izias Afwerki since 1991.

abstain from voting

but between abstain from voting Is also: China, Armenia, Cameroon, Gabon, India, Kazakhstan, Namibia, Pakistan, Sudan, and Uzbekistan. In addition, Latin America stands out, Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia.

China’s position is not new, as it has tried to maintain neutrality in this conflict. The Chinese delegation stressed that it “always opposes the politicization of human rights issues” and stressed that the commission could “exacerbate tensions”.

Cuba has had a historical relationship with the Kremlin since the revolution led by Fidel Castro and in the voting, it was with Venezuela and Bolivia that also abstained.

The countries that supported the research initiative were 32 countries, They include Argentina, Benin, Brazil, Ivory Coast, Finland, France, Gambia, Germany, Honduras, Indonesia, Japan, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mexico, Montenegro, Nepal, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland, Qatar, South Korea, Senegal, Somalia, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Most importantly, Friday’s vote paves the way for the creation of an independent international commission of inquiry, the highest inquiry the council could order, Investigation of all alleged violations and abuses in the context of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. (me)