March 6, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Rusia cerrará su aeropuerto el 8 de marzo.

Cancun Airport continues repatriation flights for Russians

Phyllis Ward March 6, 2022 1 min read

Cancun Quintana Roo. /

It lasted this weekend Repatriation flights for Russian citizens To their home country, from the airport Cancun. Nordwin Airlines has brought back about 350 passengers bound for Moscow.

A Boeing 777-212, registered VQ-BJA, landed shortly after 1:00 p.m. Quintana Roo, It is expected to take off at 5:00 pm with about 350 crew members and Russian citizens To Moscow International Airport.

According to the report of the tourism authorities, they are part of the 5,000 tourists stranded in the destinations of the northern region after Close the air spaces Because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In Terminal 4 of the airport, it was noted that the Russians arrived at noon to be able to document their luggage and carry out Immigration procedures to be able to leave Mexico. Some reported that they had been waiting to return home for a week.

On the other hand, the Russian airline Aeroflot It announced that from March 8 it will suspend all its international flights, including flights to Cancun International Airport.

The Mexican Embassy announced that Aeroflot flight from Russia to Cancun To bring back dozens of Mexicans stranded in that country.

MJVR

See also  Mirta Vasquez: Pedro Castillo's weaknesses precipitated the second government crisis in Peru in six months | international

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

This is the $120 million yacht that was seized from the Russian oligarchs in France | international | News

March 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Six other Cubans were arrested at the Dagabon military checkpoint

March 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The latest incidents of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv accuses Russia of violating the ceasefire

March 5, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

She told police she had been abducted and beaten; I would have found everything

March 6, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

New WhatsApp button lets you pause recording of voice notes

March 6, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Cancun Airport continues repatriation flights for Russians

March 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward
6 min read

This was the experience of Barcelona’s controversial return to Elche in the Spanish League

March 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis