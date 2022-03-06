Cancun Airport continues repatriation flights for Russians

Drafting

Cancun Quintana Roo. / 05.03.2022 16:03:36

It lasted this weekend Repatriation flights for Russian citizens To their home country, from the airport Cancun. Nordwin Airlines has brought back about 350 passengers bound for Moscow.

A Boeing 777-212, registered VQ-BJA, landed shortly after 1:00 p.m. Quintana Roo, It is expected to take off at 5:00 pm with about 350 crew members and Russian citizens To Moscow International Airport.

According to the report of the tourism authorities, they are part of the 5,000 tourists stranded in the destinations of the northern region after Close the air spaces Because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In Terminal 4 of the airport, it was noted that the Russians arrived at noon to be able to document their luggage and carry out Immigration procedures to be able to leave Mexico. Some reported that they had been waiting to return home for a week.

On the other hand, the Russian airline Aeroflot It announced that from March 8 it will suspend all its international flights, including flights to Cancun International Airport.

The Mexican Embassy announced that Aeroflot flight from Russia to Cancun To bring back dozens of Mexicans stranded in that country.

