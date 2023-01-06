The archaeologist who helped decipher the meaning of the cave paintings 20,000 years ago

wording

Cave paintings of hunter-gatherer in Ice Age Europe have long been known, which have at least 20,000 yearshas some meaning, but it has not been deciphered.

Over the centuries, these paintings of animals such as reindeer, fish, and cattle have been found in caves across Europe.

But archaeologists did not know what the dots and other markings on the paintings meant.

Now British furniture curator and antiques dealer Ben Bacon has figured it out the signs onThe panels are connected with courses moles and life times reproductive from animals.

Originally from London, Bacon spent countless hours of his spare time analyzing the paintings to decipher their meaning.

This skill in archeology has been brought into contact with academics from Durham University and University College London to present his theoriesThey encouraged him to continue the investigation.

Antiques dealer Ben Bacon searched relentlessly.

Bacon spent many hours on the Internet and in the British Library looking at photographs of cave paintings and “collected as much data as he could and set about looking for repeating patterns”.

In particular, he examined the “Y” that appears in some paintings, which he thought might be a symbol of “birth” because it shows one line growing from another.

Together with the academics, by analyzing similar existing animal birth cycles, they conclude that the number of marks on the cave paintings is a record number, depending on the lunar month, for the mating seasons of the animals.

The team’s findings are published in the Cambridge Archeological Journal.

These brands are found in over 600 Ice Age photos across Europe.

the bullet sequence lines and other brands They appear alongside images of species such as reindeer, wild horses, fish, bison, and an extinct form of cattle called the bull.

The dots, lines, and other geometric shapes of some of the panels have attracted the attention of archeology enthusiasts.

Curiosity didn’t kill the cat

Bacon explained that “the meaning of the signs within these drawings had always intrigued me, so I set about trying to decipher them, using a similar approach to what others had taken to understand an early form of Greek texts”.

Using information and images from the rock art, Available at the British Library and onlineI collected as much data as I could and started looking for repeating patterns.”

Once he found what he thought were evidence, Bacon recounted, he contacted his friends and the university’s leading academics. He admitted that “his experience was instrumental in proving my theory.”

“It was surreal to sit in the British Library and slowly learn what people were saying 20,000 years ago. The hours of hard work sure paid off.“, I confess.

Bacon found that the signs appearing alongside representations of animals were a kind of language or calendar system.

"The results show that Ice Age hunter-gatherers were also The first to use a systematic calendar and markers to record information about key environmental events in that calendar," Pettitt said.

“The results show that Ice Age hunter-gatherers were also The first to use a systematic calendar and markers to record information about key environmental events in that calendar,” Pettitt said.

For his part, Kentridge added, “The ramifications are just that The Ice Age hunter-gatherers did not simply live in the presentInstead, they recorded memories of when past events occurred and used them to predict when similar events would occur in the future, an ability memory researchers call mental time travel.”

University College London Professor Emeritus Tony Fritt was another expert who was approached by Hobbyist with his hypothesis.

“I was surprised when Ben came to me with the idea that the number of dots or lines on the animals represent the lunar month in Major events in the life cycle of animals“, I confess.

The findings of Bacon and a group of experts reveal that prehistoric paintings were not intended for decorative purposes.

The team, which also included independent researchers such as Azadeh Khatiri and retired history professor Clive James Palmer, hopes to come up with new findings.

As we dig deeper, what we find is just that Our ancestors are very similar to usWhat we thought Previously: these people, who were separated from us by thousands of years, are suddenly much closer, ”Bacon noted.