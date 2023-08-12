August 13, 2023

This is how they were SEMIFINALS LEAGUE CUP: Selected Teams and Matches

August 12, 2023

after one A series of intense duels In the Quarterfinals affiliate League Cupis finally defined Semi-finals. by bracket thishe Miami Interl Lionel MessiHe will face the mighty Philadelphia Unionwhile l the Westthe Rayados del Monterey will be measured against Nashville SC.

The last crow of the rooster

the Duke Queretarowhich was Tournament disclosureThey saw them end way of torment Kiss Philadelphia Union for 2-1. Despite the fact that the MLS team went to the front thanks to a goal Sergio BuenoAnd Angel Sepulveda I managed to put tables on the scoreboard.

he Guatemalan whistle Mario Escobar He decided Add 10 minutes And yet expelled Omar Mendoza for double yellow, Philadelphia Union He got his permit to Semi-finals With a very dubious goal of Chris Donovan.

Rayados return to LAFC

On the other hand, the only team in MX League Who is still alive in the League Cup are they Rayados del MontereyThey surprisingly overcame a two-goal deficit LAFC. in the second minute Dennis Bwanga took advantage of penaltyAnd at 42 minutes Matthews Bogus Make it 2-0 to those of California.

Nevertheless, he led the team Fernando “Tano” Ortiz He didn’t lower his guard and started making a comeback thanks to A.J penalty to Sergio Canales. Later it was a 2-2 responsibility Victor Guzmanwhich caused the special target Serge Palencia and finish, Rogelio Funes Mori Score 2-3 for laying monterey in Semi-finals affiliate League Cup.

Messi’s party continues

To start the day, the Miami Inter to Lionel Messi The brave ones were emphatically defeated Charlotte 4-0. Goals came thanks Joseph MartinezAnd Robert Taylora Adlison Malanda own goal And a little more of his own Messi.

captain Argentine national team managed to position itself as The best player in the tournament with Eight goals And help in Five matches. In addition to being an essential factor for Heron to Gerardo Martino I reached this level.

Likewise, the surprise Nashville SC hit the Minnesota United With a resounding 5-0. Chuck MooreAnd Teal BunburyAnd Alex MoyleAnd Sam Ridge And Hany Mukhtar They were responsible for joining the scoreboard to close the box ticket Tennessee.

League Cup semi-final

  • Philadelphia Union vs. Miami Inter | Tuesday, August 15 (time not yet determined)
  • monterey vs. Nashville SC | Tuesday, August 15 (time not yet determined)

