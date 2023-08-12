August 13, 2023

Fulham beat Everton with Raul Jimenez starting: 0-1

Cassandra Curtis August 12, 2023 2 min read

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez He managed to play his first official minutes as a player in the Fulham visitor win everton vs. 0-1. The national striker played a total of 58 minutes before being replaced Aleksandr Mitrovic.

Raul Jimenez in Fulham

he Born in Tebeji del Rio Selected by the Cottagers Technical Director, Mark Silva To be part of the first 11 starts of the 2023/2024 season in the match corresponding to Matchday 1 of Premier League. Where, despite not being able to be on the scoreboard, the Mexican showed some great flashes.

Jimenez ended up leading the charge Fulham Against Everton with the Brazilian winger William and its Welsh counterpart Harry Wilson. The national striker had two shots, one that went wide and the other hit the post.

With a total of 21 touches and 11 accurate passes, he managed to promote a cooperative game with the rest of his teammates in the Whites. However, it is realistic that Raúl has not been entirely comfortable on the pitch and it is likely that he will need a couple of games to adapt to his new team and start making a difference.

Fulham record minimum

Raul Jimenez was substituted in the 58th minute for Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, but the change that made the difference ended up being William for the Jamaican. Bobby Djordova ReedWho entered in the 46th minute and ended up scoring the only goal of the match at the 73rd minute.

