This is how the identity mural in the Faculty of Exact Sciences is progressing

A mural as a collective creation of corporate identity and a team of artists called upon to give life to a work that reflects the work, history, achievements and struggles of the UNLP Faculty of Exact Sciences community. This is what this initiative includes.

“The first thing we did was invite the faculty community: teachers, non-teachers, students and authorities, as well as those who wish to participate in general. The idea was that they tell us a little bit about some of the specific topics that, as we understood, have to do with the main activities and the identity of the College, in order to make a substantive cut about what we were going to work on,” he told diary of the day Alejandro Villella, one of the muralists responsible for the project directed by acclaimed artist Cristina Terzaghi.

“We suggested an activity. Based on the slogan we gave them, people gave us an idea of ​​the most important issues to be addressed within the mural, and based on that, we asked them for pictures. With these pictures we assembled the drawing,” explained Villila, who is also an art teacher.

The college community reflected on various topics, for example, the history of the university, its identity, struggles, and its actions in terms of chairs and towards the community.

After the schematic drawing was made by the group, feedback on it and the approval of the authorities, workshops for the pedagogical community began, in which the team taught them the technique of work.

“We invite you to work technically, to share the workshop with us, to learn the technique of making mosaics and to help us build images. It is another participatory example, through which we intend the community to also participate in the image. This also has to do with our idea of ​​what public art is and is for, and what Its ideological and political purposes. For us, public art should always have something in common, because it also affects the value of the work,” he explained.

Technique

“The techniques we choose are mosaic and painting. Mosaic is a technique that has a great deal of durability over time, but also allows mural making in a collective and participatory way,” notes visual artist Victoria Gorgogo, who also coordinates the Murals Program “Not Painted” by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Policy Sexuality and sexual diversity in the Province of Buenos Aires.

finish

“We project the time that it would take approximately. We divided this mural into seven parts, and calculated the times for each part, between what would be the realization of the working part of the mosaic workshop, and then the installation and realization of the painting. Obviously these times are approximate because since we are a mural outside, We depend a lot on climate issues; by having participatory workshops, the time will depend on the existing participation,” said the artist.

The team also consists of Carolina Cadelli, a craftsman, potter and an advanced student in Bachelor of Murals. Daniela Anzoategui, a plastic arts teacher with an orientation in mural art and public art; and Veronica Galley, a plastic arts professor with an orientation in scenography and mural.