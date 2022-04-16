This is how Gisela Abu Murad looked for Lolly’s luck after losing more than 50 kilograms | Gastric Sleeve | Celebrities from Mexico nnda nnlt | Cech

Gisela Abu Murad is famous an actress And the Mexican comedian, whose character descriptions have impressed audiences, as happened with “Loli’s luck,” the Telemundo series where she plays Rox Estévez, a broadcaster when it comes to talking about certain topics that don’t have hair on her tongue. . Although the success of her role lies in demonstrating strong women in a culture where stereotypes define beauty, she knows that although it is acceptable to love yourself as you are, if your health is at risk, you must take action. Something he did while undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

Having undergone this bariatric surgery technique in the summer of 2021 in Bogotá, Colombia, the writer changed her lifestyle a lot, from healthy eating to constant physical exercise. The results of several months are bearing fruit, so he did not hesitate to share in social networks how he currently looks after losing more than 50 kilograms; He was even encouraged to upload clips for a before and after comparison.

Next, we show you what the Mexico City-born actress on December 16, 1979 looked like and what she looks like now, and the photos will undoubtedly amaze you.

Gisela Abumrad’s role as Rox Estevez in “Loli’s luck” delighted the entire audience (Photo: Telemundo)

This is how Gisela Abu Murad looked before

While appearing on “Loli’s Luck,” Gisela Abu Murad was still overweight, which she proudly displayed as Rox.

Pictures of what the actress looked like before the surgery (Photo: Gisela Abumrad/Instagram)

The operation that followed the gastric sleeve

Gisela Abumorad shared the full routine that followed after undergoing gastric banding.

The workout routine that the Mexican actress followed (Photo: Gisela Abumrad/Instagram)

This is what Gisela Abu Murad looks like today

After the surgery, Gisela Abumorad followed a strict procedure to get the results she was looking for and now she looks like this:

The new character of the Mexican actress (Photo: Gisela Abu Murad/Instagram)

Compare your before and after video

Gisela Abumrad shared several clips to show the difference about her previous weight and new shape.

Who is Gisela Abu Murad?

Gisela Abu Murad was born in Mexico City on December 16, 1979. She is a Mexican actress, comedian, and writer best known for her work in the acting world on Televisa and Telemundo.

his performance in the comedy show “La Parodia” alongside Angelica Vale and Arrath de la Torre; In addition to the series “Without breasts there is heaven” and “Lucky for me”, she made her better known.

What is lolly’s luck?

at “good luckAnd Silvia Navarro Leather enters Loli Aguilar, a successful, independent woman who serves as an executive producer for Global Radio Group, the number one radio station on the West Coast of the United States.

As Loli’s career increases, her love life declines as she enjoys her freedom and relentless life.

However, her life takes an unexpected turn when Mariana (Jackie Bracamontes), her best friend, dies, leaving everything to loli, including her two children. More details here.

WHEN WAS LOLI’S LUCK PREMIERE?

“Loli’s luck” was shown for the first time at the beginning of 2021 by a Telemundo signal.