Christian Nodal reveals who will replace Belinda

Days before Valentine’s Day, one of the most famous couples in Mexico, Christian Nodal s BelindaThey decided to end their relationship, which they had already been engaged in for a few months.

But love wasn’t the only thing that faded with their breakup, as the pair recorded a duet, and even shared some developments on their social networks. However, the topic “For the rest of your life” did not see the light, because the estrangement between the musicians got in the way.

The song was recorded 6 months ago, when the singers were still together, and although their followers kept hoping to hear them as a duo one last time, it just wouldn’t be possible and the decision seemed irreversible.

So much so that on his own Streptococcus He was responsible for confirming this. Given the pressing questions from his fans about the possibility of finally releasing the song, during a live broadcast of InstagramAnd Christian He replied, “Yes, he will come out, but with too small“.

Related news

In this way, the mystery is revealed as to who will be the voice that will accompany the Mexican singer in a song whose title suggests a great declaration of love.

Argentina Tinny Stosseltranslator of songs like “Miénteme” and “Maldita foto”, and ex-girlfriend of Sebastian YatraNodal will be accompanied on this occasion, an affirmation that infuriated some of the followers of the “Nodeli”, as they affectionately called the couple.

So much so that, as if to bear any responsibility in this regard, on social networks, some talented user attacked Tini: “For the rest of your life, it’s not just a song, Tweet embed It is a love story from the beginning between Belinda s Streptococcus. It’s a low blow to Belinda And for all his fans. Among the thousands of songs he had, he had to Tweet embed Just record that with you, it couldn’t be less,” they complained via Twitter.

The Mexican did not give further details about the release of “For the Rest of Your Life,” which was originally scheduled for February 14. It is also not known whether Streptococcus s too small They have already registered the new version, but since there is nothing wrong with it, the fact is that the uproar caused by the news among the followers – from StreptococcusLike Belindaeven too small– Raises expectations about the new piece we all want to hear.