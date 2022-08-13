August 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Bad Bunny's Bugatti collides at the full opening of his restaurant

Bad Bunny’s Bugatti collides at the full opening of his restaurant

Lane Skeldon August 13, 2022 2 min read

Yesterday was a wonderful night for “El Conejo Malo” as he opened his luxury restaurant Gekkoin the exclusive financial district of Miami, in Brickell, specializes in Japanese food, vegetarian meats, and mixes.

Many celebrities have been invited to this activity, including clan Beckham, Timbaland, Joe Jonas, models such as Candice Swanepoel, director Michael Bay, and to the surprise of many: Carol J.

Everything was going fine, until it was just enough oversight for the $3 million white Bugatti Chiron Sport, parked on the streetside, to receive a “kiss” in the rear.

Fans of the singer, who were outside the restaurant waiting to see the show of the guests and their favorite artist, drew attention when the Bugatti Chiron Sport ‘110 Ans Bugatti’, a special and very limited edition of the Chiron Sport, of which only 20 units were manufactured for the whole world, Bad Bunny was injured Own one with another luxury car, from another guest at the activity.

While everything outside was resolved, Bad Bunny shared and greeted his guests. Here are some of them:

Karol G with Bad Bunny’s partner, restaurateur Dave Grutman.

Bad Bunny with Cruz Beckham.


The Beckham family with Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner.

Model and Victoria’s Secret Angel, Candice Swanepoel.

Rapper and music producer, Timbaland

Famous music producer DJ Khaled.

knowledgeable general

Better decide.
This is the reason for reporting

country service.

Citizen support WHO


They believe in democracy

We will make a country.

We have been in the field of journalism for 107 years. Now, as in other periods of El Salvador’s history, the press is essential to strengthening public opinion.

Become a member and enjoy exclusive benefits

Become a member now

Tags:

  • bad bunny
  • Carol J
  • Gekko
  • bad bunny
  • Brickell
  • Bugatti Chiron Sport

See also  Nadia Ferreira: These are all the languages ​​that Marc Anthony's girlfriend speaks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Front and front, Karol G dazzles in the mesh with a full denim look

August 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

They reveal the identity of Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend: Clara Chia Marti

August 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Unusual circumstances for a footballer so that Shakira has custody of their children

August 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Bad Bunny’s Bugatti collides at the full opening of his restaurant

August 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Argentina seizes Venezuelan cargo plane held in Buenos Aires at US request | International

August 12, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Online Doctor: When Yes and When No

August 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Pablo Lavalin entered the semi-finals of the Copa Sudamericana with Melgar from Peru

August 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis