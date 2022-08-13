Bad Bunny’s Bugatti collides at the full opening of his restaurant

Yesterday was a wonderful night for “El Conejo Malo” as he opened his luxury restaurant Gekkoin the exclusive financial district of Miami, in Brickell, specializes in Japanese food, vegetarian meats, and mixes.

Many celebrities have been invited to this activity, including clan Beckham, Timbaland, Joe Jonas, models such as Candice Swanepoel, director Michael Bay, and to the surprise of many: Carol J.

Everything was going fine, until it was just enough oversight for the $3 million white Bugatti Chiron Sport, parked on the streetside, to receive a “kiss” in the rear.

Fans of the singer, who were outside the restaurant waiting to see the show of the guests and their favorite artist, drew attention when the Bugatti Chiron Sport ‘110 Ans Bugatti’, a special and very limited edition of the Chiron Sport, of which only 20 units were manufactured for the whole world, Bad Bunny was injured Own one with another luxury car, from another guest at the activity.

While everything outside was resolved, Bad Bunny shared and greeted his guests. Here are some of them:

Karol G with Bad Bunny’s partner, restaurateur Dave Grutman.



Bad Bunny with Cruz Beckham.







The Beckham family with Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner.



Model and Victoria’s Secret Angel, Candice Swanepoel.



Rapper and music producer, Timbaland



Famous music producer DJ Khaled.

