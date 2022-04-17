Elena’s almonds raise the temperature in a colorful bikini | Photo

A former beauty contestant from Guadalajara and one of the sexiest hosts and actresses on television today, Luz Elena González, He is on vacation and to make us envious he showed us how to have a great time at the beach in the sun.

Luz Elena gave us a postcard with a stunning bikini in very bright fluorescent colors, pink, yellow and green, in which you can see the distinctive waist and flowery figure that looks far from wilted better than in her youth.

The theater and television actress is vacationing in her homeland and uses most of her time to rest while at the same time sending pictures to thousands of fans who are waiting to see her every time she decides to share an exciting photo like today.

Thank God

Elena Light I also took the opportunity to send a thank you letter to God in this holy weekAnd To keep his family together and at the same time he invited his fans to write to him the reasons why today they can thank for what they received.

Immediately, hundreds of them (including some celebrities who have followed Elena Luz) sent her letters to express their feelings in this period of reflection on our Holy Week.

The host and former champion posted “Until Money Do Us Part”.in a few hours received more than 35 thousand hearts of likes, dozens of comments and best wishes for expert beauty from Jalisco.

