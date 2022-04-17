Learn about the humble childhood of Marco Antonio Solis

the singer Marco Antonio Solis The 62-year-old is one of the most popular international artists at the moment. He has more than five decades of experience in the music world behind him, since he started his career in the art world at a very young age.

at the moment Marco Antonio Solis He lives a life of luxury with his wife, a Cuban model Kristi Solis and their two daughters, Marla and Alison. He also maintains constant contact with Beatrice Adriana, his eldest daughter from a previous relationship the singer had with a colleague.

The truth is Marco Antonio Solis He has more than one business outside of music, which has made him have a very good economic life. Examples include the luxury Mansion Solis Hotel in Morelia that he owns with his family and the tequila brand “Tesoro Azul”.

Marco Antonio Solis. Source: TERRA Archive

but economy Marco Antonio Solis It wasn’t always good. In his childhood he was needy and had to work from a young age to bring money home. From his surroundings, they say he worked as a delivery boy in a pharmacy and also changed car covers.

As soon as he knew and felt his charisma and talent for music, Marco Antonio Solis He began to play guitar on the streets of his city, and put a hat at his feet so that those listening to him would leave some coins, and thus they could raise money to take them to his family home. Soon, he launched himself professionally in music with his cousin, Joel Solís, in the duo Los Hermanitos Solís.