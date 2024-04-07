This is how Chino Miranda and Natasha Araus are celebrating, as their son Luca blows out the Christmas candles this Sunday.

In recent weeks, singer Chino Miranda has been very active on social media, confirming that she has recovered from the health moments she experienced a long time ago. The artist shared his time with Nacho creating new music, photos in the church for Holy Week, and on Sunday, April 7, a beautiful message on the occasion of the birthday of his son Luca, who stole all the attention.

A message from Chino

The interpreter of “Ni Niña Bonita” shared a video of the most special moments Who has lived with the little boy since his arrival into the world on April 7, 2019, as a result of his relationship with Venezuelan businesswoman Natasha Aros.

“Happy Birthday Luca, God bless you son, I love you so much and miss you so much. And remember that you have a father who thinks about you a lot, dreams a lot, and works every day to be a better version of you.” said the 39-year-old Guairinho.

Among the photos shared in the clip, there is an image that caused a sensation at the time on digital platforms. As Chyno was very excited with Lucca who had just arrived in the world. Likewise, you can see in the pictures how big the baby is and how similar they are.

Message from Natasha

For its part, known in the networks as “TashiHe did not lag behind and also used his camera account to share a story with his little one at the beach and the message: “Celebrating life. I love you inexplicably, the best gift to me. Thank you for every moment, for choosing me and for this beautiful love you gave me.” books.

In audiovisual you can see Luca lies on his mother's chest, who simultaneously fills him with kisses and caresses.