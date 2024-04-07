WWE Wrestlemania 40 Results Night 1 – Rock and Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WWE held the first night of WrestleMania 40 on Saturday from Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia.

Coco Jones sang the American national anthem.









Triple H comes out. Triple H said briefly: “Welcome to a new time, welcome to a new era, welcome to WrestleMania!”

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to retain the World Women's Championshipalso. Lynch's entrance included excerpts from his on-screen book. The band Motionless in White played Ripley's theme on the track.

Ripley wins after a Rip Tide into the corner, followed by another on the canvas.

Six-Pack Ladder Fight: Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin and Grayson Waller Theory Vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Pate









The Raw and Smackdown belts were placed on separate mounts and now the belts are separated by brand again.

– Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship when they grabbed the straps midway through the match.

— In the end, R-Truth & The Miz won the Raw Tag Team Championship. McDonagh intervened, but that was not enough. Miz stopped Priest from climbing the ladder, but Priest pushed him off the ladder. Truth then grabs the tapes.

Rey Mysterio and Andrade (w/LWO) defeated Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio (w/Legado del Fantasma). Everyone intervened. In the end, Escobar went after Rey while Dom grabbed a steel chair. Two guys in Philadelphia Eagles-themed Rey Mysterio masks thwarted the Dome and threw him into the ring.

Rey hit both Dominik and Escobar with a 619. Andrade eliminated Dom with his new finisher and Rey hit Escobar with a power slam for the win.

The masked men revealed themselves as Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of the Eagles and the crowd erupted.

Jey Uso over Jimmy Uso. Jimmy begged for mercy in the final moments and Jay relented but caught him with a kick. Later Jay recovers and is able to achieve victory.









Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill defeated Dakota Kai, Asuka and Kairi Sane When Asuka finally accidentally throws blue fire at Sane. Naomi and Belair hit their moves on Asuka and Sane respectively, and Jade finished off Kai with a forehand kick to score the victory.

Backstage, Chad Gable asks Sami Zayn to come out just to fight him, but he already knows he owes him. Kevin Owens hugged Sami before he came out to the ring.

Sami Zayn defeats Gunter and wins the new Intercontinental title. Gunther controlled Sami and launched himself several times from the third rope, but didn't pin him. Sami recovers and hits Helluva Kicks followed by a Brain Buster. Sami follows with two more Helluva Kicks and irons him for the win. Then Sami celebrated with his wife.

Sami Zayn did it!!! Gunther has been isolated!!! We have a new Intercontinental Champion in #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/ecvyi7y3Xh – WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

In the main event, The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins When Roman finally spears Rollins through the barricade. Cody is left alone until he finally receives the Spear from Roman, followed by defeating Rock Bottom and Peoples Elbow.

Rock celebrated with his and Roman's Memorial Championship with The Undisputed to end the show.