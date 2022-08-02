August 3, 2022

Oferta de Recarga Internacional de ETECSA para Agosto 2022

This is ETECSA’s new international recharge offer and…

Zera Pearson August 3, 2022 2 min read

Cubacel just announced from his social network profile The new international recharge offer, this time for August.

On this occasion, the offer is valid on shipments made from abroad Between August 8 and 13.

The promotion will only be valid between the specified days and returns to its traditional form after the indicated period.

To be valid and enter the scope of the promotion, Fills should be between 500 and 1250 cups.

In addition to the basic balance of your phone For recharge, you will get the following benefits of the offer:

  • 5GB data (all networks)
  • 80 minutes

Remember that These bonds have a limited duration And you must consume it within 30 days after receiving the return shipping.

You should also keep in mind that the 80 minutes are valid, as on other occasions, for international calls, and are consumed in priority over your primary balance.

To find out the amount of your promotional bonus, remember that you can use the USSD codes * 222 # or more directly * 222 * 266 # (*222 * BON #).

Also, do not forget that the data that you receive recharge works for all networks, so if your mobile phone does not support LTE/4G, you will still be able to access the Internet in this way.

Cubacel regularly offers promotions of this kind and if you have any questions regarding these services or to find out about new offers, from its official sites it is suggested to contact its support team.

