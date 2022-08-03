Open the second section “Beware of the dog” here

August 3, 2022

Zera Pearson August 3, 2022 1 min read

Next Friday, August 5, Care for the Dog will open a second branch in Ciudad Juárez.

The Mexican clothing brand is located on the top floor of Las Misiones Shopping Center next to Sears.

Opening will take place at 11 am, with the ribbon clipped to start sales.

As part of the opening, discounts of 30 percent will be offered, which will be valid throughout the month of August, that is, until the 30th, the company said.

Last June 17, the Mexican fashion company opened its first branch here, located in the Plaza Gran Patio Zaragoza. The arrival of the brand in Juarez caused the border guards to be inundated that day, the pay queues lasted more than an hour, and the lanes were difficult to walk.

Care for the Dog is a 100 percent Mexican clothing brand with stores in the state of Chihuahua in the capital Cuauhtemoc, Delicias and Parral, according to its website.

There are more than 200 stores across the country, and it also has branches in the United States and Guatemala, according to the list that appears on its website.

