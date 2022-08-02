3 strategies to pick numbers and win the lottery

Drawing hot and cold numbers is one of the strategies most used by players.

We have all dreamed of winning the jackpot in the lottery. Especially when the profit is one of the largest profits in history, as it happened in Mega Millions Friday Drawing Where One person – who has not yet received his prize – won $1,337 million.

So, if you want to start playing, but apply more strategy so as not to rely too much on luck, here are three strategies you can apply.

Strategy #1: Hot and cold numbers

Choosing your numbers based on the so-called hot and cold numbers is a lottery strategy that uses data from previous draws.

To do this, look at the winning lottery numbers for a certain number of weeks prior. Keep track of the numbers that appeared recently to find the hot numbers (the numbers that won most often) and then select the numbers that appeared least (these are the cold numbers).

In other words, the most common numbers are considered to be the hottest numbers, while the least common numbers are considered to be the coldest.

People who use this strategy recommend choosing a combination of hot and cold numbers to create your number lines. You can also add some expired numbers, which are numbers that have not appeared in the past few weeks.

Strategy #2: Play with low odds

The strategy that can help you increase your chances of winning the lottery is simple but effective: play the lottery with fewer chances.

There are many differences in probabilities between break-even operations. For example, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, while the odds of winning in Italy MillionDAY are 1 in 3,478,761. this means Your odds will be 100 times better if you buy Italy MillionDay tickets instead of Mega Millions.

Strategy #3: Buy more tickets

This is another lottery strategy that is easy to follow for as long as possible. Since every ticket and combination of numbers has an equal chance of being drawn, the only real way to increase your odds is to buy more tickets.

If you are determined to hit the jackpot, there is a way to do it: you can buy all possible combinations of the available numbers. Of course, this is not a practical solution, so It is best to buy as many lottery tickets as your budget allows.. This may mean entering fewer raffles each year but buying more tickets for each raffle.

