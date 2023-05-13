They took him to Buenos Aires on a medical plane

The former vice president was chairing a lecture at Kumahu National University. Ámbito confirmed that he is out of danger and in recovery.



Former Vice President of the State Beloved Bodo He is recovering after the compensation he was subjected to on Friday evening during his visit to the governorate Neuquén and will be taken to Buenos Aires on a medical flight, According to sources from the Castro Rendon Regional Hospital of the newspaper LM Neuquin. Responsible economist a We speak at Kumahoe National UniversityTogether with the rector Beatrice Gentile.

The content you want to access is exclusive to subscribers.

The Superinx organization, the political space to which the leader belongs, provided information on the state of health via Twitter: “Friend and comrade” Amadou Boudou is recovering well after his substitution While giving a lecture in Neuquén. Just scare!! We send the strength and affection of the jihad that we received in transit to our beloved Beloved.

learn more

According to those close to the former vice president, they had a CT scan and his wife, Monica García de la Fuente, the mother of their two children, was due to travel to Neuquen on Saturday.

Bodo offset Domain He was able to confirm Boudou’s entry to H.Castro Rendon Regional Hospital, where he is still hospitalized. Institute The diagnosis was not disclosed But according to what this medium learned from other sources, the former vice president Out of danger and recovering.