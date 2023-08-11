They taped a bear in the parking lot of the College of Communication Sciences

a The black bear was caught jogging in the College of Communication Sciences parking lotfrom the campus of Mederos.

That was on a Friday morning The quadruped has been seen lounging near the FCC administration building from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

The cultivated plants caused surprise among the students who were nearby, so many began to take out their mobile phones to take pictures and take videos.

After a few moments in the parking lot of the College of Communications, the quadrupeds ran up and climbed onto a planter located next to the administrative offices. After that, the animal apparently withdrew from its place.

Like many of its kind, this plant descended into the college facilities for a walk and then returned to its original place.

What do you do if you see a bear?

In College of Communication Science facilities, it is very common to see a black bear, or several of them, either walking the hallways or searching for something in the trash.

Black bears next to garbage containers at the College of Communication Sciences. Image: communication

Although these animals seem harmless and some people consider them cute or cuddly, it is recommended that you follow the instructions of the student authorities to avoid accidents.

Because of this, the The Autonomous University of Nuevo León through Prevention and Protection UANL issues the following recommendations:

Warning sign with bears in the College of Communication Sciences. Image: communication