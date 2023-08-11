August 13, 2023

They taped a bear in the parking lot of the College of Communication Sciences

Zera Pearson August 11, 2023 2 min read

I wrote in new lion he

a The black bear was caught jogging in the College of Communication Sciences parking lotfrom the campus of Mederos.

That was on a Friday morning The quadruped has been seen lounging near the FCC administration building from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

The cultivated plants caused surprise among the students who were nearby, so many began to take out their mobile phones to take pictures and take videos.

After a few moments in the parking lot of the College of Communications, the quadrupeds ran up and climbed onto a planter located next to the administrative offices. After that, the animal apparently withdrew from its place.

Like many of its kind, this plant descended into the college facilities for a walk and then returned to its original place.

What do you do if you see a bear?

In College of Communication Science facilities, it is very common to see a black bear, or several of them, either walking the hallways or searching for something in the trash.

Black bears next to garbage containers at the College of Communication Sciences. Image: communication

Although these animals seem harmless and some people consider them cute or cuddly, it is recommended that you follow the instructions of the student authorities to avoid accidents.

Because of this, the The Autonomous University of Nuevo León through Prevention and Protection UANL issues the following recommendations:

Warning sign with bears in the College of Communication Sciences. Image: communication
  • When you see a bear, avoid getting too close, so you should try to keep your distance.
  • Do not seek to give them food or water.
  • When you notice a black bear, stay calm and walk away without attracting the animal’s attention.
  • In the event that you notice that the quadruped is aggressive, do not try to run, and instead make a lot of noise, screaming or hitting things, until the bear leaves.
  • For any kind of emergency, it is recommended to call 81 1340 4066, where trained people will give you support.
