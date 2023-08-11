August 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Bono mathematical and physical sciences students decry the extra fee for tuition

Bono mathematical and physical sciences students decry the extra fee for tuition

Zera Pearson August 11, 2023 1 min read

Students of the Vocational School of Physico-Mathematical Sciences of the National University of Altiplano in Puno have raised their voices in complaint because the imposition of an additional payment of S / 160 soles to pay for the university downtime has become a condition to be able to enrol.

– Advertising –

Those affected report that those responsible for the university issue simple payment receipts, which, in turn, are required to carry out registration in the institution. This situation has caused anxiety among students, especially among those with limited financial resources.

In response to this issue, the students requested the intervention of the University Ombudsman to resolve the matter and take steps to resolve it. The University Ombudsman is expected to issue a statement in this regard and seek solutions to prevent low-income students from being affected by these additional fees.

It is worth noting that the University Ombudsman had already issued a letter addressed to the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Felix Huanca, in which it was established that registration should not be conditional on the payment of other notions not established in the text of Administrative Procedures (TUPA). Additionally, it should be noted that students should not be forced to participate in the 2023 University Folklore Festival in order to register.

– Advertising –

See also  Registration is still open for students for training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Understand the impact of stress on mental health

August 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

A unique offering in the social sciences

August 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Symposium on Water Management and Science begins at UABCS

August 12, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

“WhatsApp introduces the ability to use multiple accounts on the same Android device” | daily menu

August 12, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Mega Millions: Find Out Why $1,580 Million Winner Doesn’t Have To Pay State Taxes | Florida | composition

August 12, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

So you can put your own cell phone number

August 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Gisele Bundchen has revealed that she suffered panic attacks and suffered from anxiety during her divorce from Tom Brady

August 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon