They repeat the call for a social science photography competition

Zera Pearson August 20, 2023 2 min read

Havana, August 20 (ACN) The Center for Psychological and Social Research (CIPS) has renewed its invitation to the Social Sciences Through the Lens documentary photography competition, which constitutes one of the events for its 40th anniversary next November.

The Foundation informed the Cuban News Agency that one of the goals of the competition is to provide a space in which photographers, amateur or professional, can show today’s Cuba, with its complexities and social dynamics.

He added that the picture that sheds light on the human factor, and the individual and collective stories that succeed in telling the historical moment we live in, is particularly interesting.

He pointed out that this version expands the themes in question and will be received not only on religious matters, but also on Cuban society in all its breadth, although their choice is consistent with the author himself, even from the lens of youth.

According to its rules, Cuban and foreign natural persons, professionals or amateurs living or not living in Cuba, can intervene in triplicate and reflect arguments related to the social sciences.

Images can be taken with any device, without watermark, in JPG format, in color or black and white, 4000 pixels at its longest side, at 300 dpi

It must be mailed This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need to enable JavaScript to view it. Or they are delivered to the Information and Development Branch of CIPS, located at Calle B No. 352 e / 15 y 17, El Vedado, Municipality of Plaza de la Revolución, where it will receive them until next Friday, September 1.

The winners will be announced at the CIPS 40th Annual International Symposium, to be held in Havana from 14 to 17 November, under the theme Social Sciences and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: Challenges in Contexts of Global Crisis.

The Foundation is one of the centers of the Agency for Social Sciences and Humanities of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment.

