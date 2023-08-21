La Jornada – SCJN Required to attend Law Sciences and Humanities

In one of his last acts in office, the former President of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel Miranda, has asked the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) to give priority attention to the unconstitutional actions being promoted against the Common Law of Humanities, Technologies and Innovation (LGMHCTI).

Since last June, opposition MPs and senators have challenged before the highest court this criterion that includes a new field of knowledge for scientific development efforts, and the creation of the National Council for the Humanities, Science, and Technology (CONAHSITE).

Creel has now asked the National Press Council to resolve as soon as possible unconstitutional measures 126/2023, which were submitted by senators from the National Action, Institutional Revolutionary, Democratic Revolution and Citizens Movement parties, and 128/2023 by MPs of the same affiliations.

This law comes within the package that was voted on in the Senate session on the night of April 28, which the opposition calls “Black Friday,” because it confirms the commission of various violations of the legislative process.

Regarding LGMHCTI specifically, opposition lawmakers also claim that it would leave more than 1,700 private university researchers who have received Conacyt grants without funding.

They add that this measure means discrimination against academics and students of private universities, in a way that violates academic freedom and expression.

The Higher Committee for Press and Justice informed Minister Arturo Zaldívar Lillo de Larrea, who is in charge of analyzing both unconstitutional measures, to request priority attention, so that he can submit a report on the process of these matters, as well as to the Federal Judicial Council (CJF), a report on the status of all cases Judicial pending in courts and tribunals related to LGMHCTI.

In order for a request for priority attention to be accepted, it will be necessary for it to be approved by the full ministers in special session.